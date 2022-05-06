Waynesboro gets state grant to boost Family-Friendly tourism marketing

The City of Waynesboro has received a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corp. for its Family-Friendly Waynesboro project.

Waynesboro partnered with the Wayne Theatre and Plaza Antigua to supply $20,000 in a mix of in-kind and cash matching funds for the project, which will showcase the River City as a family-friendly destination for visitors from three target markets to drive tourism spending.

The city will be working with an experienced and talented content creator based in the Hampton Roads area to utilize creative video content that will highlight three main pillars of tourism in Waynesboro with a family-friendly spin: delicious dining, outdoor adventures, and the arts.

The videos will be shared across several different platforms with a robust marketing plan to support and promote them to the target audiences.

“We are excited to be able to leverage this grant funding from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to further expand Waynesboro’s marketing reach and elevate Waynesboro’s status as a premier tourist destination for adventure-seeking families,” says Jennifer Kiser, tourism and marketing manager for the City of Waynesboro.

“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion.”

More information on VTC’s Regional Marketing Program can be found at vatc.org.

