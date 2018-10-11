Washington Nationals News: Nats add Kyle Barraclough

The Washington Nationals bullpen was once a strength. Then GM Mike Rizzo got rid of Shawn Kelley, Brandon Kintzler and Ryan Madson, somehow remaining employed.

Rizzo made his first move Wednesday to rebuild the pen that he dismantled this summer, trading for Miami reliever Kyle Barraclough.

Barraclough, a right-hander, has a career 3.21 ERA, and a solid strikeout rate: 11.5 Ks/9.

He wasn’t sharp in 2018, posting a career-high ERA of 4.20, which at least has the kids excited.

His troubles were in the second half. After posting a 1.28 ERA in the first half, he allowed 19 runs in his first 12 appearances in the second half, in 8 2/3 innings.

The Nats surrendered international bonus money in exchange for Barraclough, because they were dealing with the Marlins, who tend to give away something for nothing.

