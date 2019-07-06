Washington Nationals lose to Kansas City in 11, 7-4

The Washington Nationals had plenty of opportunities, but left 19 runners on base in a 7-4, 11-inning loss to Kansas City on Friday at Nationals Park.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Nats (45-42).

The bullpen did a yeoman’s job after starter Austin Voth was knocked out of the game with one out in the fifth, after surrendering four runs, all earned, on five hits.

The pen put up five and two-thirds scoreless innings until Johnny Venters, in the 11th, was touched up for three hits, a walk and a hit batter, en route to putting up a three-spot to break a 4-4 tie.

A two-run throwing error by Nats first baseman Ryan Zimmerman helped fuel the outburst.

Earlier in the game, Zimmerman notched his 1,000th career RBI, and the UVA alum went 3-for-6 at the plate with three doubles and two RBI.

But, Zimmerman popped out to short with one out and a runner at third in the bottom of the 10th, as Washington left the bases loaded in that frame, an inning after leaving two on, including a runner in scoring position, with another chance to walk off.

Venters (0-1, 11.25 ERA) took the loss for the Nationals.

Story by Chris Graham

