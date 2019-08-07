Washington Nationals complete sweep in San Francisco

Joe Ross won his second straight start, and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of San Francisco with a 4-1 win on Wednesday.

Most impressive with this sweep was who was on the mound, or maybe, who wasn’t: namely, any of the Big Three.

Ross (2-3, 6.75 ERA) gave up three hits in six scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two.

Ross, Tuesday winner Anibal Sanchez and Monday winner Erick Fedde, Washington starters gave up one earned run total over 18 innings of work.

The offense came primarily off the bat of “Baby Shark” Gerardo Parra, who hit a three-run homer in the third that put the Nats up 4-0 at the time.

The Giants didn’t get on the board until a one-out RBI double by Brandon Crawford in the ninth.

The win allows the Nationals (61-53) to keep pace with first-place Atlanta, which also won Wednesday, at Minnesota, and remains six games up in the NL East race.

The Nats are currently a game and a half ahead of the pack for the first NL wild-card spot.

Philadelphia (59-54) is, for the moment, in the lead for the second spot, with four teams within two and a half games of the Phillies.

Story by Chris Graham

