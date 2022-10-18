Warren County: State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 81

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Warren County on Saturday.

A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Paul D. Wiley, 49, of Woodstock, died at the scene of the 7:15 p.m. crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.