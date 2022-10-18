Menu
warren county state police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on interstate 81
Warren County: State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 81

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Warren County on Saturday.

A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Paul D. Wiley, 49, of Woodstock, died at the scene of the 7:15 p.m. crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try augusta[email protected]

