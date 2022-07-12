Warren County: Rileyville man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County that occurred on Monday at 4:40 p.m. along Route 613 (Bentonville Rd) just east of Route 631 (Gooney Manor Loop).
A 1996 Ford F-250 was traveling east on Route 613 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a fence.
The driver of the Ford, Robert F. Santmyers, 84, of Rileyville, died at the crash scene as a result of his injuries. Santmyers was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Ford, an 84-year-old female, of Rileyvillle, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.