Warner, Kaine announce $399.7M for Virginia airports from infrastructure package

Published Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 7:04 am

(© skyNext – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia airports are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.

The funding will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years as follows:

  • Washington Dulles International: $120,399,725
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National: $116,734,485
  • Richmond International: $35,608,215
  • Norfolk International: $33,098,390
  • Charlottesville-Albemarle: $15,444,835
  • Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional: $14,977,645
  • Newport News/Williamsburg International: $10,194,005
  • Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,497,230
  • Shenandoah Valley Regional: $5,066,130
  • Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field: $3,735,000
  • Leesburg Executive: $3,735,000
  • Virginia Highlands: $1,480,000
  • Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $1,480,000
  • Culpeper Regional: $1,480,000
  • Danville Regional: $1,480,000
  • New River Valley: $1,480,000
  • Blue Ridge: $1,480,000
  • Chesapeake Regional: $1,480,000
  • Hampton Roads Executive: $1,480,000
  • Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $1,480,000
  • Hanover County Municipal: $1,480,000
  • Warrenton-Fauquier: $1,480,000
  • Winchester Regional: $1,480,000
  • Franklin Regional: $790,000
  • Front Royal-Warren County: $790,000
  • Twin County: $790,000
  • Louisa County/Freeman Field: $790,000
  • Luray Caverns: $790,000
  • Mountain Empire: $790,000
  • Accomack County: $790,000
  • Orange County: $790,000
  • Dinwiddie County: $790,000
  • New Kent County: $790,000
  • William M. Tuck: $790,000
  • Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $790,000
  • Stafford Regional: $790,000
  • Suffolk Executive: $790,000
  • Tappahannock-Essex County: $790,000
  • Middle Peninsula Regional: $790,000
  • Emporia-Greensville Regional: $550,000
  • Farmville Regional: $550,000
  • Ingalls Field: $550,000
  • Lee County: $550,000
  • Tazewell County: $550,000
  • Tangier Island: $550,000
  • Lonesome Pine: $550,000
  • Brookneal/Campbell County: $550,000

The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness that was negotiated by Sen. Mark Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Tim Kaine.