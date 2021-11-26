Warner, Kaine announce $399.7M for Virginia airports from infrastructure package

Published Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 7:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia airports are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.

The funding will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years as follows:

Washington Dulles International: $120,399,725

Ronald Reagan Washington National: $116,734,485

Richmond International: $35,608,215

Norfolk International: $33,098,390

Charlottesville-Albemarle: $15,444,835

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional: $14,977,645

Newport News/Williamsburg International: $10,194,005

Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,497,230

Shenandoah Valley Regional: $5,066,130

Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field: $3,735,000

Leesburg Executive: $3,735,000

Virginia Highlands: $1,480,000

Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $1,480,000

Culpeper Regional: $1,480,000

Danville Regional: $1,480,000

New River Valley: $1,480,000

Blue Ridge: $1,480,000

Chesapeake Regional: $1,480,000

Hampton Roads Executive: $1,480,000

Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $1,480,000

Hanover County Municipal: $1,480,000

Warrenton-Fauquier: $1,480,000

Winchester Regional: $1,480,000

Franklin Regional: $790,000

Front Royal-Warren County: $790,000

Twin County: $790,000

Louisa County/Freeman Field: $790,000

Luray Caverns: $790,000

Mountain Empire: $790,000

Accomack County: $790,000

Orange County: $790,000

Dinwiddie County: $790,000

New Kent County: $790,000

William M. Tuck: $790,000

Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $790,000

Stafford Regional: $790,000

Suffolk Executive: $790,000

Tappahannock-Essex County: $790,000

Middle Peninsula Regional: $790,000

Emporia-Greensville Regional: $550,000

Farmville Regional: $550,000

Ingalls Field: $550,000

Lee County: $550,000

Tazewell County: $550,000

Tangier Island: $550,000

Lonesome Pine: $550,000

Brookneal/Campbell County: $550,000

The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness that was negotiated by Sen. Mark Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Tim Kaine.

Related



