Warner, Kaine announce $399.7M for Virginia airports from infrastructure package
Virginia airports are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.
The funding will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years as follows:
- Washington Dulles International: $120,399,725
- Ronald Reagan Washington National: $116,734,485
- Richmond International: $35,608,215
- Norfolk International: $33,098,390
- Charlottesville-Albemarle: $15,444,835
- Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional: $14,977,645
- Newport News/Williamsburg International: $10,194,005
- Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,497,230
- Shenandoah Valley Regional: $5,066,130
- Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field: $3,735,000
- Leesburg Executive: $3,735,000
- Virginia Highlands: $1,480,000
- Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $1,480,000
- Culpeper Regional: $1,480,000
- Danville Regional: $1,480,000
- New River Valley: $1,480,000
- Blue Ridge: $1,480,000
- Chesapeake Regional: $1,480,000
- Hampton Roads Executive: $1,480,000
- Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $1,480,000
- Hanover County Municipal: $1,480,000
- Warrenton-Fauquier: $1,480,000
- Winchester Regional: $1,480,000
- Franklin Regional: $790,000
- Front Royal-Warren County: $790,000
- Twin County: $790,000
- Louisa County/Freeman Field: $790,000
- Luray Caverns: $790,000
- Mountain Empire: $790,000
- Accomack County: $790,000
- Orange County: $790,000
- Dinwiddie County: $790,000
- New Kent County: $790,000
- William M. Tuck: $790,000
- Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $790,000
- Stafford Regional: $790,000
- Suffolk Executive: $790,000
- Tappahannock-Essex County: $790,000
- Middle Peninsula Regional: $790,000
- Emporia-Greensville Regional: $550,000
- Farmville Regional: $550,000
- Ingalls Field: $550,000
- Lee County: $550,000
- Tazewell County: $550,000
- Tangier Island: $550,000
- Lonesome Pine: $550,000
- Brookneal/Campbell County: $550,000
The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness that was negotiated by Sen. Mark Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Tim Kaine.