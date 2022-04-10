Warner, Kaine announce $232M in federal funding for transit in Virginia

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the designation of $232,426,060 in federal funds for Virginia transit systems.

This largest-ever investment in Virginia transit was authorized by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act negotiated by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen. Kaine. The funding will be awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration formula programs and distributed to transit systems throughout the Commonwealth.

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said. “This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers.”

Because of this record investment in transit, Virginia is set to receive a 28.7 percent increase in funds over last year’s total apportionment.

In addition to the $232 million guaranteed for Virginia, the Commonwealth is expected to receive a portion of the $280,270,139 in funding designated to the D.C. Metro Area, which includes Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. This funding will be divided across transit agencies and localities within the area.

