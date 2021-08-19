Walks hurt FredNats in 3-1 loss

In a low-scoring game between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night, walks made the difference as the Shorebirds won 3-1.

Michael Cuevas (L, 1-5) pitched well, but allowed a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning to Connor Pavolony to give Delmarva an early 1-0 lead. Two innings later, a pair of walks came in to score on a two-out RBI single from Darell Hernaiz that proved to be the game-winning hit.

The FredNats managed only five hits all night, as rehabbing MLB veteran Ty Blach pitched two scoreless frames to start things off for the Shorebirds. After his planned departure, Jensen Elliott (W, 3-1) contributed 4.0 scoreless innings as he presided over Delmarva’s mid-game lead.

Cuevas departed after 4.1 innings, walking a career-high four batters but allowing only one run. Amos Willingham allowed Hernaiz’s two-run single in the sixth, though the remainder of the bullpen effort from Bryan Peña kept the game within reach.

Fredericksburg was able to scrape together one last rally in the ninth against Rickey Ramirez (S, 2), loading the bases with no outs thanks to a hit batsman, single and a walk. Jake Randa rapped into a double play that scored a run but took the tying run off the bases, and Jaden Fein grounded out to end the game.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Thursday. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.