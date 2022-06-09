Walking tour offered of the Battle of New Market

A downtown walking tour of historic New Market focusing on the Battle of New Market is planned for Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m.

The tour will start at The Strayer House at 9386 S. Congress St. in New Market.

The tour will cover both the battle and individual stories of soldiers and local civilians.

The tour will be led by the Shenandoah Battlefields Foundation’s park ranger Wade Custer.

The tour is free.

Advance registration is not required.

Walking shoes are recommended.

