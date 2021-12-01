VSHL declares its official protein beverage: Chocolate milk

Published Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, 5:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Dairy Alliance and the Virginia High School League have entered into a multi-year partnership, naming chocolate milk as the official protein beverage of the VHSL.

Chocolate milk is a natural source of high-quality protein, with a 3:1 carb-to-protein ratio to refuel muscles, which is scientifically shown to help restore muscles quickly to their peak potential.

Milk also has vitamins and minerals to help build and maintain strong bones, essential in reducing the risk for stress fractures.

“We are excited and are very appreciative to have to The Dairy Alliance join the VHSL as a partner and help support the student-athletes in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Billy Haun, executive director of the VHSL. “The Dairy Alliance will be a great partner with the VHSL in providing the very best support for education-based athletics and fulfilling our mission to provide high standards and outstanding experiences for school activities and competitions.”

The partnership is an ideal one and great opportunity for The Dairy Alliance to extend its in-school wellness initiatives that promote healthy eating and physical activity.

“On behalf of the dairy farm families of Virginia, The Dairy Alliance is proud to partner with the VHSL in naming chocolate milk as the official protein beverage for the Virginia High School League. We are very excited to educate high school athletes, parents and coaches on the benefits of chocolate milk’s unique package of 13 essential nutrients, including 8 grams of high-quality protein, to help fuel optimal athletic performance for student athletes across the commonwealth,” states Geri Berdak, CEO of the nonprofit.

VHSL member schools interested in learning more about the health benefits of chocolate milk and other dairy foods check out www.thedairyalliance.com or contact Roseann Liberatore at rliberatore@thedairyalliance.com .

Related



