Volunteer opportunity: Help build a Waynesboro playground

Published Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, 9:02 am

The FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge’s Humpback Rocks chapter seeks volunteers on Saturday to help install a new natural playground at the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in Waynesboro.

The playground will have seven elements including a balance feature made of stumps and logs; a mud kitchen; raised beds for gardening and play; a labyrinth and embankment slide; a bamboo structure; and art easels, a magnetic board and magnifying station.

“Earlier this year we expanded our mission beyond the Blue Ridge Parkway to preserve, promote and enhance the communities of the Blue Ridge region,” said Julie Whalen, FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge executive director. “We are thrilled that among our first major projects is this fabulous playground for the people of Waynesboro.”

Volunteers are needed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are asked to bring work gloves, shovels, rakes, clippers, a hammer and, if possible, drills, a wheelbarrow, tampers and a chainsaw.

Lunch will be provided.

For volunteer questions, contact Karen Orlando at 413-210-8220 or brcmva@gmail.com .