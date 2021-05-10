VMI’s Justin Starke named SoCon Player of the Month

VMI redshirt freshman first baseman Justin Starke earned the Southern Conference Baseball Player of the Month Award for the month of April on Monday.

Starke, from Prince George, Va., had a monster April, winning two SoCon Player of the Week awards. He hit .491 in 15 starts, with a .588 on base percentage and a .764 slugging percentage. Starke scored 17 times, drove in 15 runs and ripped four doubles, a triple and three home runs. He walked nine times and was hit by four pitches.

Starke had two four-hit games in April and three three-hit games.

For the season, Starke ranks third in the conference in batting average (.410), second in on-base percentage (.520) and fifth in both slugging percentage (.619) and hits (57). He has scored 30 times with 25 RBI and has hit nine doubles, a triple and six home runs.

The Keydets are scheduled to face Norfolk State Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a non-conference contest from Gray-Minor Stadium.

