VMI scores first, but that was it, in 18-1 Game 1 loss at UNC-Wilmington

Published Friday, Apr. 1, 2022, 11:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI opened a three-game non-conference series Friday night at UNC-Wilmington, dropping the opening game 18-1 at Brooks Field.

VMI opened the game with a run in the first. Justin Starke hit a one out single and Will Knight followed with another single. Both runners advanced on a passed ball and Zac Morris brought home Starke on a groundout.

The Seahawks countered with four runs in their half of the first, then added single tallies in the second and third frames. UNC-W broke the game open with three more runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Reeves Whitmore had two hits for VMI while Morris walked twice. Addison Culpepper had a pinch-hit single and Cole Jenkins also had a hit. Traylor Duval threw a scoreless inning to close out the game.

John Newton went 3-3 for UNC-W (14-11) with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

The two teams will match up again Saturday at 4 p.m.

