VMI Men’s Soccer hosts Winthrop Friday to open 2019 season

Chris Graham will serve as commentator on the SoCon Digital Network production as the VMI men’s soccer team opens the 2019 season Friday at 4 p.m. against Winthrop.

It will be the first game as Keydet head coach for Charlie Hubbard, an assistant with the program the last three years.

The Keydets return six starters from the 2018 campaign and two part-time starters. Lone senior Cooper Duplantis, a defender, and sophomore goalie Broden Schull both got the starting nod in each of VMI’s 18 games a year ago.

Juniors Willson Tuck and Richard Quispe and sophomores Carson Knox and T.J. Hurd return to the lineup while junior Benjamin Skibicki and sophomore David Carlson are also back after combining for 15 starts.

These two teams last faced off in the 2013 season, with the Eagles posting a 5-1 win in a Big South Conference game. Aaron White scored the Keydets goal, assisted by Travis Borkey. Winthrop was 4-11 in 2018.

