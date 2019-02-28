VMI men’s soccer coach Michael Bonelli resigns

Published Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, 9:31 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

vmi soccerThe VMI athletic department announced Wednesday that head men’s soccer coach Michael Bonelli resigned his position to accept a coaching position at another Division I institution.

Bonelli has been the head mentor of the Keydet men’s team for the last three years, compiling a record of 1-49-3 in that span.

VMI has had a player earn a spot on the Southern Conference All-Freshmen team in each of the last two years, the first time in program history.

A search for a successor will begin immediately.

 
augusta free press

Related Content

Shop Google


Comments