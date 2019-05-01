VMI Lacrosse: Kyle Walsh named first-team All-SoCon

For a second straight year, VMI senior defender Kyle Walsh has been announced a First Team All-Southern Conference honoree as a defender announced by the league offices Tuesday.

Walsh currently leads all NCAA Division I lacrosse players in caused turnovers per game as he averaged 3.23 during the regular season (42 over 13 games) ahead of Sacred Heart’s Joseph Cipoletti average of 3.17 per game. The duo ranks well ahead of the rest of the pack as Craig Chick of Lehigh ranks third in the nation with a 2.40 caused turnovers per game average.

The Easton, Pennsylvania, native led VMI’s defensive unit that ranked second in the league in caused turnovers per game averaging 10.31 per match (134 over 13 games). Walsh also ranked fifth in the conference in groundballs per game by averaging 5.0 per match (65 groundballs over 13 games).

Walsh was named to the All-SoCon First Team after his junior season after ranking second in the nation in caused turnovers per game and 12th in the NCAA in groundballs per game.He finished his career last Saturday ranked first all-time in career caused turnovers and second in career ground balls at VMI. For the NCAA, Kyle will finish third all-time in NCAA career caused turnovers. He will receive a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering next month and commission a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.

Sophomore Asher Nolting of High Point was named the Offensive Player of the Year while Brandon Jones of the Air Force Academy was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Riley Seay of Bellarmine was named SoCon Freshman of the Year.

