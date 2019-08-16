VMI Football: Both units make plays at second scrimmage

Both the offense and defense made big plays to highlight the second scrimmage of VMI Football fall camp Friday morning at Foster Stadium.

Midway through the scrimmage, defensive back Tim Smith made a pick and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown for the Keydet defense. On the ensuing possession, quarterback Chance Newman hit freshman Tice Toomy across the middle for a 30-yard touchdown grab.

Reece Udinski would later hit senior receiver Rohan Martin across the middle for a 20-yard catch to set the offense up at the 15-yard line in situational work.

Junior defensive back Will Bunton made a big stop on the final possession with an interception at midfield to end the scrimmage.

Quotes from head coach Scott Wachenheim

“I’m very pleased with today’s scrimmage. We got what we wanted to accomplish. We wanted to work on redzone offense in a live setting and we wanted to work on our four-minute offense and defense.”

“We wanted to go at a thud tempo to get in enough reps to get us in shape for the upcoming ballgame. We got that done playing regular football. We got in some two-minute offense and defense.”

“We scrimmaged a lot of situations, saw a lot of snaps. We’re in really good shape and we came out of this healthy, so I like the way things went down today.”

“I like that Tim Smith got another interception and I like our defense getting takeaways. That’s a huge positive for us. On offense, I like the way Seth Morgan scrambled around and made some plays with his feet. He’s maturing at a good rate for a true freshman quarterback so I like to see that.”

“We had guys show flashes and make some big plays. It was good to get Rohan Martin out here to make some plays and to see him healthy again.”

“Tyain Smith is running the football nice and physical. It’s good to have the big fellow back.”

