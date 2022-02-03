VMI closes strong on road, wins at UNCG, 76-65

Published Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, 8:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI utilized a 16-3 run at the end of the game to defeat host UNCG by a 76-65 count Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Keydets (13-10, 6-5) earned their fifth true road win of the season – the most since the 2014-15 season – and defeated the Spartans (12-10, 4-6) for only the second time in Greensboro in 14 tries at the Greensboro Coliseum. The victory also marked VMI head coach Dan Earl’s 70th at the helm of the program.

The Spartans went cold over the final four minutes of the game and missed their final eight shot attempts, going scoreless in the last 4:10 of regulation. The Keydets took advantage and finished the final 2:53 on an 8-0 run and 16-3 run over the final four minutes by hitting six of eight from the field over that span.

Overall, the Keydets shot 66.7 percent from the field – a season high – and also hit a season-high 63.2 percent from three-point range during the contest. VMI also overcame 16 turnovers, tying a season high, to evade a Southern Conference loss and stay in the league race. The Keydets made key defensive stops when they needed to despite UNCG scoring 20 points off VMI turnovers, seven second-chance points and 11 fast-break points.

In a close game, the score was tied at three separate points and the lead changed four times throughout.

Sophomore Trey Bonham scored 17 points, including eight straight starting just under the six-minute mark to put VMI up for good. He has now scored in double figures in 10 of the last 11 contests.

Junior guard Kamdyn Curfman went scoreless in the opening half but arrived in the second half to pour in a team-high 18 points to keep the Spartans at bay. Jake Stephens finished the game with 15 points – including three treys – while freshman Honor Huff also scored in double figures with 14.

UNCG’s Keyshaun Langley finished the contest with a game-high 19 points while twin brother Kobe Langley finished with 12. De’Monte Buckingham and Dante Treacy both finished with nine points for the game.

The Keydets face a quick turnaround as they take on SoCon foe Western Carolina in a Friday night 7 p.m. matchup at Cameron Hall.

Postgame: VMI coach Dan Earl

“That was a hard-fought victory against a very good UNCG team. They are a tough group that is very good defensively, and they make each and every possession hard for you. When you pick up a stat sheet and see that we had 16 turnovers and 0 offensive rebounds, that is not usually conducive to winning.

“However, we made shots and competed throughout the game. Kamdyn had 18 (all in the second half). Honor (14 pts) played well in the first half, and Jake had a good all-around game. But Trey was outstanding, particularly down the stretch. Not only his scoring (17), but also his energy level and defense. A true team victory.

“Basketball is a funny game. The first time we played UNCG at home, we shot 34.6% .This time we shot 66.7%. The same two teams played each other. Sometimes you don’t know why. Crazy.”