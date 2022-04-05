VMI breaks losing skid with 4-1 win at VCU

Sophomore Ty Swaim laced a two-out, bases-loaded triple in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday to lift the VMI baseball team to a 4-1 win Tuesday at VCU in non-conference play from The Diamond.

Ryan Peterson reached base with one out in the ninth, and Brett Cook followed with a walk. Cole Jenkins hit an infield single to load the bases, and Swaim came to the plate after another out was recorded for his go-ahead hit down the right-field line.

The Keydets got excellent pitching from four different Keydets Tuesday. Ben Capehart got the start and allowed one run in his 2 1/3 innings. Tyler Kaltreider followed with 2 1/3 innings as well, scattering three hits and two walks. Will Riley threw 2 2/3 hitless innings with two walks and three strikeouts before giving way to Will Lopez. The southpaw was perfect in recording five outs to pick up his first win of the season.

The Rams scored a run in the first inning and held the one-run lead until the Keydets scratched out a run in the seventh. Reeves Whitmore was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Jenkins single to tie the game.

Jenkins had two hits on the afternoon.

Michael Haydak was 2-for-3 with a walk for VCU (15-12) and scored the Rams run.

The Keydets (9-20) host JMU Wednesday at 6 p.m. in another non-conference game.

