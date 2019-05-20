VMI Baseball: Zak Kent earns second-team SoCon honors

VMI junior Zak Kent earned second-team All-Southern Conference baseball honors Monday, as selected by the league’s Sports Media Association.

Kent has a 5-4 record on the season with one save in 14 games and 13 starts. The right-hander leads the Southern Conference and is fifth in the nation with 130 strikeouts on the year – also a school record. Opponents’ have hit just .227 off him this season and Kent has allowed only 28 walks in 91 2/3 innings.

A two-time conference pitcher of the week this spring, Kent tied a school record with 15 strikeouts vs. Lehigh on March 17. He threw eight shutout innings vs. ETSU on April 7 in a 6-0 win with 12 Ks and had 11 strikeouts in a 5-4 complete-game win at Wofford College in mid-April. Kent has 256 career strikeouts, ranking third in school history.

The Keydets (17-39/9-15) enter the nine-team, double elimination 2019 Southern Conference Championship Tournament as the #7 seed and will open play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against second-seeded Wofford at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google