VMI Baseball: Zak Kent earns second-team SoCon honors
VMI junior Zak Kent earned second-team All-Southern Conference baseball honors Monday, as selected by the league’s Sports Media Association.
Kent has a 5-4 record on the season with one save in 14 games and 13 starts. The right-hander leads the Southern Conference and is fifth in the nation with 130 strikeouts on the year – also a school record. Opponents’ have hit just .227 off him this season and Kent has allowed only 28 walks in 91 2/3 innings.
A two-time conference pitcher of the week this spring, Kent tied a school record with 15 strikeouts vs. Lehigh on March 17. He threw eight shutout innings vs. ETSU on April 7 in a 6-0 win with 12 Ks and had 11 strikeouts in a 5-4 complete-game win at Wofford College in mid-April. Kent has 256 career strikeouts, ranking third in school history.
The Keydets (17-39/9-15) enter the nine-team, double elimination 2019 Southern Conference Championship Tournament as the #7 seed and will open play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against second-seeded Wofford at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.