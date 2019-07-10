VMI Baseball: Zak Kent earns second-team All-State honors

VMI right-hander Zak Kent earned second-team honors Tuesday with the release of the annual Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State baseball team.

Kent was drafted in the ninth round of last month’s Major League Baseball draft by the Texas Rangers. He earned second-team All-Southern Conference honors in May, as selected by the league’s Sports Media Association. He finished the 2019 season with a 4.64 ERA and a 5-5 record with one save in 15 games and 14 starts. The right-hander led the Southern Conference and ranked ninth in the nation with 132 strikeouts on the year – also a school record. Opponents’ hit just .229 against him and Kent allowed only 30 walks in 97 innings.

Kent has been assigned to the Rangers’ Class A short-season affiliate in Spokane, Wash. in the Northwest League and has appeared in three contests thus far. Against Tri-City Monday, Kent threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google