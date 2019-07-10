VMI Baseball: Zak Kent earns second-team All-State honors
VMI right-hander Zak Kent earned second-team honors Tuesday with the release of the annual Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State baseball team.
Kent was drafted in the ninth round of last month’s Major League Baseball draft by the Texas Rangers. He earned second-team All-Southern Conference honors in May, as selected by the league’s Sports Media Association. He finished the 2019 season with a 4.64 ERA and a 5-5 record with one save in 15 games and 14 starts. The right-hander led the Southern Conference and ranked ninth in the nation with 132 strikeouts on the year – also a school record. Opponents’ hit just .229 against him and Kent allowed only 30 walks in 97 innings.
Kent has been assigned to the Rangers’ Class A short-season affiliate in Spokane, Wash. in the Northwest League and has appeared in three contests thus far. Against Tri-City Monday, Kent threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.