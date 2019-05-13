VMI Baseball: Keydets host ODU in Tuesday non-conference tilt

The VMI baseball team hosts Old Dominion University Tuesday at 6 p.m. to kick off the Keydets last week of play in the 2019 regular season.

Chris Graham will join Voice of the Keydets Wade Branner on the SoCon Digital Network broadcast.

Multimedia: Live Stats – SoCon Digital Network

A familiar face comes to Gray-Minor Field in the form of Monarch head coach Chris Finwood. He is a former player (1985-88) and coach at VMI (1992-94, head coach). A four-year starter on the field, he finished his career with the Keydets ranked second in hits and runs scored and was named to the Southern Conference All-Northern Division team three times. Finwood was inducted into the VMI Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003. He is in his eighth season as the head mentor of ODU.

VMI fell to the Monarchs 5-0 on February 27 in Norfolk. Freshman right-hander Zach Sanders got the start on the mound for VMI and threw five scoreless innings. Noah Cook had two of the Keydets’ three hits. Kyle Battle went 3-5 with two RBI for ODU and four Monarch pitchers combined for the shutout, walking none and striking out 12 Keydets.

The Keydets defeated the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) Friday 6-5, but lost Saturday and Sunday. Senior catcher Ryan Smoot hit .571 in the three games with a .700 on-base percentage. Fellow senior Jake Huggins also had a nice series, hitting .429 with five walks, a home run and four runs scored.

Tuesday’s game is VMI Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google