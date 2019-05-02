VMI Baseball: Keydets defeated 11-2 by VCU

VCU defeated the VMI baseball team 11-2 Wednesday evening in a non-conference game.

VMI took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Jon Clines led off with a single, Josh Hollifield followed with a single and Don Goodes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nathan Loyd hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Clines and Hollifield scored on an error.

VCU scored two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. The Rams plated five more in the last two innings.

Adam Jewell started and retired all five batters he faced. Zach Sanders worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and Jacob Luchansky retired both batters he faced.

Clines was 3-4, while Loyd had a hit and a walk.

Jack Schroeder went 3-5 with a triple and two RBI for VCU (31-15).

The Keydets (13-33) will travel to Furman University this weekend for a Southern Conference series, scheduled for Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).

