VMI Athletics earns SoCon McAlister Award for Sportsmanship

The VMI athletics department was presented with the D.S. McAlister Award for sportsmanship Wednesday evening as the Southern Conference held its Honors Dinner at the Sonesta Resort.

Inaugurated in 1980, the D.S. McAlister Award is presented annually to the Southern Conference school which is judged to have exhibited the highest degree of sportsmanship in the conduct of its athletic program. The award is named after Col. D.S. McAlister of The Citadel, who served as Southern Conference secretary-treasurer for 38 years.

VMI last took home the McAlister Award in 2000-01, and this marks the 11th time the Keydets have earned the honor, the most in the award’s history.

