Virginia Victims Fund releases 2018 Annual Report

The Virginia Victims Fund, officially the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, released its FY 2018 Annual Report today.

The Annual Report provides a summary of key functions, initiatives, trends, and outcomes for VVF and the Sexual Assault Forensic Exam Payment Program (SAFE) program, which it administers.

The interactive annual report can be viewed by clicking here. The .pdf version can be downloaded here.

“In fiscal year 2018, our team worked hard to process and award more than $4.2 million dollars to crime victims and their families, while also providing training and outreach to 7,500 allied professionals.” said VVF’s director, Kassandra Bullock.

Other key highlights noted in the FY 2018 Annual Report include:

VVF paid monetary awards on 4,102 victim claims;

As part of agency consolidation, VVF relocated to the new headquarters of the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission at 333 E. Franklin Street in downtown Richmond;

Kassandra Bullock became VVF’s new director in May 2018;

Significant enhancements were made to VVF’s Provider WebFile (Provider Portal) database.

The Annual Report also features the financial results for Fiscal Year 2018, as well as a look ahead to its Fiscal Year 2019 initiatives.

