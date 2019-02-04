Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

Virginia Tech sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been voted the ACC Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke’s Zion Williamson earned ACC Freshman of the Week accolades.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. The ACC Player of the Week selection is Alexander-Walker’s second of the season. Williamson was recognized as the ACC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time.

The Hokies’ Alexander-Walker came up big in a pair of road wins last week. In Wednesday night’s 82-70 win at Miami, the Toronto native tied a season-high with 25 points and led the Hokies with five assists. He also recorded a career-high six steals, tying the Virginia Tech ACC game record for steals. He had a career-high 11 made field goals and grabbed four rebounds.

In the win at No. 23 NC State on Saturday, Alexander-Walker took on much of the primary ball-handling duties in the absence of Justin Robinson. He scored 11 points, had three assists and three steals and blocked two shots in a career-high-tying 40 minutes of action.

Duke’s Williamson averaged a team-leading 27.5 points and shot .793 (23-of-29) from the field in a pair of wins at Notre Dame and over St. John’s this week. Williamson also averaged 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 3.0 steals as No. 2 Duke improved to 19-2 overall and 7-1 in the ACC.

Against Notre Dame, the Spartanburg, South Carolina, freshman scored 26 points with nine rebounds and four blocks, hitting 10 of his 12 shots from the floor (1-of-1 from 3-point range). He followed with a game-high 29 points and six boards in Saturday’s 91-61 win over St. John’s, while adding a career-high tying five steals. Over the last four games, Williamson has scored 102 points and shot .796 (43-of-54) from the field.

