Virginia Tech tops Liberty in hoops exhibition: Game raises more than $36K for hurricane relief

Liberty and Virginia Tech raised over $36,000 on Sunday at the Vines Center as the two basketball programs came together for a Hurricane Relief Exhibition Game in front of a crowd of 4,210.
In the game, Liberty, which led at halftime, fell to the Hokies 86-70 for its final exhibition game before starting the season on Nov. 8 against Maine Fort Kent.
After Liberty shot 42.9 percent (12-28) in the first half, the Hokies ramped up its defense in the second half, limiting the Flames to 37.5 percent in the second half from the field while the Hokies shot 63 percent from the floor. Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson was a difference maker on the floor all night, scoring 20 points to go along with nine assists and four rebounds.
UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.
Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.
Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.