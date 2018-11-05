Virginia Tech tops Liberty in hoops exhibition: Game raises more than $36K for hurricane relief

Liberty and Virginia Tech raised over $36,000 on Sunday at the Vines Center as the two basketball programs came together for a Hurricane Relief Exhibition Game in front of a crowd of 4,210.

In the game, Liberty, which led at halftime, fell to the Hokies 86-70 for its final exhibition game before starting the season on Nov. 8 against Maine Fort Kent.

After Liberty shot 42.9 percent (12-28) in the first half, the Hokies ramped up its defense in the second half, limiting the Flames to 37.5 percent in the second half from the field while the Hokies shot 63 percent from the floor. Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson was a difference maker on the floor all night, scoring 20 points to go along with nine assists and four rebounds.

