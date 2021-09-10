Virginia Tech-Middle Tennessee: Time, streaming info, game preview

The Virginia Tech football team steps out of conference after the opening win over North Carolina when they welcome Middle Tennessee to Lane Stadium on Saturday. The Hokies looked sharp in week one with a 17-10 win over then ranked No. 9 North Carolina. Justin Fuente’s team entered the polls this week at No. 19 and are looking to remain undefeated against a team they are heavily favored against.

Here’s everything to know:

Where to watch?

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on ACC Network Extra.

What to know about VT

The Hokies put up just 296 yards in the opener, but they were extremely balanced and went 6-for-13 on third down. They are going to want to keep that going here, as well as limiting penalties after having just two against UNC. Winning the turnover battle and the time of possession will both be key, and this ball-hawking defense should expect a big day here. On offense, the VT line should be able to have its way, so expect a big day on the ground, including from QB Braxton Burmeister.

What to know about MTSU

They need to get off to a better start. They can really put up points, evident by the 50 they put on Monmouth on week one, but they didn’t score in the first quarter before catching fire. On offene, they do like to stay balanced with 26 pass attempts last week and 31 rush attempts. Quarterback Bailey Hockman was sensational and efficient in the opener, a 50-15 win, going 17-for-22 for 215 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Defensively, they know they’ll need to be sharper here after allowing Monmouth’s Juwon Farri rush for 99 yards on just 18 carries.

Prediction

There is a confidence and belief in this team after the opening win, but they know they left points on the board and should have won more comfortably. They are able to do that here with a pick-six, an efficient, run-heavy offense and the defense continuing to make plays. VT 42, MTSU 14

Story by Roger Gonzalez