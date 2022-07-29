Virginia Tech men’s basketball releases non-conference slate
Virginia Tech will open its 11-game non-conference slate against Delaware State inside Cassell Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 7. Tech’s first three games will take place on Carilion Clinic Court, as Lehigh will visit on Nov. 10 and in-state foe William & Mary ventures to Blacksburg on Nov. 13.
As previously announced, the Hokies will compete in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic between Nov. 17-20, opening with Old Dominion. Pending the result, Young’s squad will face either Furman or Penn State on Nov. 18 before wrapping up the tournament on Nov. 20. Tech last played in the tournament in 2018, going 3-0 en route to the title.
On Nov. 25, Charleston Southern makes its sixth trip to Cassell Coliseum to face Tech.
The Hokies will match up with Minnesota in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28 at home. Virginia Tech and the Golden Gophers have squared off once before – in 2011 – for the annual interconference competition.
Tech will challenge Dayton for the second straight season, as the Flyers travel to Blacksburg on Dec. 7.
On Dec. 11, the Hokies will return to Brooklyn, N.Y. for the first time since its exhilarating run to an ACC title in March, as a contest against Oklahoma State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational awaits.
Virginia Tech wraps up its non-conference slate at home on Dec. 17 against Grambling State.
Game times and television designations for non-conference games will be revealed at a later date.
