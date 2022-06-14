Virginia Tech lands top West Virginia football prospect Layth Ghannam

The Virginia Tech football team picked up a significant commitment over the weekend, landing the No. 1 player in West Virginia. Offensive lineman Layth Ghannam, a three-star recruit, committed to Virginia Tech over West Virginia, North Carolina and others. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman plays for George Washington High School in Charleston.

Ghannam, who lives in Bluefield, narrowed his choices down to the Hokies and the Mountaineers. Tech hosts WVU this season.

Ghannam just came off visits to UNC and WVU, but he’s set to visit Blacksburg in late June.

He’s the first OL commitment for the team in the class of 2023 and is the four commit overall.

“First off I would like to thank all the coaches and programs that recruited me, and gave my family and I the opportunity to experience the process,” he wrote on Twitter. I want to thank my family, coaches, teachers, trainer and most importantly my teammates for sticking with me through this whole journey. With that being said I have decided to commit to Virginia Tech! GO HOKIES.”

Story by Roger Gonzalez

