Virginia Tech gets hoops commitment from the son of WWE’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team picked up a commitment on Friday from sharp-shooting point guard Brandon Rechsteinier out of Georgia. The 6-1, 180-pound guard out of Woodstock is the first commit for the 2023 class.
Ranked as the No. 9 player in Georgia by 247 Sports, he had offers from Clemson, Miami, Tennessee, LSU and Notre Dame, among others.
A sharp-shooting guard in the mold of Hunter Cattoor, he is projected to play the point though.
He is the son of former professional wrestler Scott Steiner.
Rechsteiner would come into the program as one of three guards at that moment with then-junior Sean Pedulla and then-sophomore Rodney Rice. He would have potentially two seasons to back up Pedulla before, in theory, taking over the point starting with the 2025-26 season.
His freshman year would also be after this season, which is Cattoor’s senior year, giving the team a natural replacement when it comes to three-point ability.
Story by Roger Gonzalez