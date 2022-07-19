Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies land Richmond ATH Krystian Williams
The Virginia Tech recruiting train just keeps on rolling. Brent Pry and the Hokies picked up a commitment from Richmond athlete Krystian Williams on Monday.
In the class of 2023, he’s a three-star prospect who plays at Collegiate School. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighting 170 pounds, he is the 16th member of the class and eighth from the state of Virginia.
Williams, a wide receiver and defensive back in high school, picked Tech over Virginia, Duke, Boston College and Wake Forest.
“I always got that warm, home-like feeling there and the program is a huge family, which was exactly what I was looking for,” Williams told 247 Sports.
“All the coaches are really bought in on the players and improving them and getting the best players on and off the field.
“The program is on the rise and I think they are going to turn a lot of heads.”
According to Techsideline.com, he could play either side of the ball at Tech, either receive or safety.
Williams is the No. 14 recruit in the state according to 247 Sports and the fourth from the Richmond area to pledge to Tech.
Story by Roger Gonzalez