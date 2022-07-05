Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies add three-star DB Thomas Williams
Not long ago, the Virginia Tech football recruiting class was struggling to reach 10 players. Soon it may hit 20. Brent Pry’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday, getting the 15th commitment for the 2023 class thanks to three-star athlete Thomas Williams.
Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 pounds, he’s out of Greenville, South Carolina.
He attends Powdersville High, playing running back and safety.
According to TechSideline.com, he projects as defensive back at Tech.
247Sports rank him as the No. 9 recruit in South Carolina. He chose the Hokies over ECU, West Virginia and UAB.
Pry recruited Williams when he was the defensive coordinator at Penn State before taking the Tech job.
“They like stayed with me since day one,” Williams told Fox Carolina. “Since they showed loyalty to me and reaching out to me thinking about my family and stuff, it means a lot. And that’s something I’m willing to do for them.
“With the players, it was like a brotherhood. And then with the coaches, it’s like a father-son relationship. I could tell, like, with the coaches, they’re going to push them to be better. And they’re going to tell them the truth and that’s something I look for in coaches is somebody that’s going to push me to become a better man and that’s going to tell me the truth during that process.”