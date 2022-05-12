Virginia Tech football lands key local recruit, QB prospect from Georgia

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry landed two significant recruits for the Hokies on Wednesday afternoon. Tech added a quarterback for the future and a Blacksburg-area recruit who decided to stay home.

Tech started Wednesday by getting a commitment from Radford High School’s Marcell Baylor. The 6-3, 194-pound talent is a three-star prospect and has played on both sides of the ball. He had offers from Boston College, Temple, Duke, Liberty, JMU and Old Dominion. He’s expected to play wide receiver at the next level, though there is a chance he could be looked at as a defensive back. Pry has stated his commitment to focusing recruiting efforts on the Commonwealth, and this is a big local get for Tech.

But for their other commitment, they went to the Peach State.

Pry and his staff for their first high school QB commitment in Buford, Georgia’s Dylan Wittke. Standing 6-1 and weighing 192 pounds, he also had a Power 5 offer from Colorado. Memphis, Liberty, SMU and Appalachian State had also offered.

Wittke completed 63 percent of his passes last season, throwing for seven touchdowns while backing up Stanford commit Ashton Daniels. Now set to be the starter, a big year is expected as Buford goes for their fourth straight state title.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

