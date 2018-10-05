Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Notre Dame game

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Perez, a first-year cadet majoring in general engineering in the College of Engineering, was chosen for his excellence in academics and his potential to be an exemplary leader. He is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC.

Roush, a first-year cadet majoring in general engineering, was chosen for her achievements in academics and positive attitude. She is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC.

Loos, a first-year cadet majoring in general engineering, was chosen for her continued self-improvement and ability to be a source of inspiration for others, especially her peers. She is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Army ROTC.