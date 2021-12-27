Virginia loses Bobby Haskins to Southern Cal: What this means to the O line for 2022

Bobby Haskins is on his way to Southern Cal to play for Lincoln Riley.

“The last four years being a Virginia football player have been the most rewarding of my entire life,” Haskins posted in a Twitter message on Sunday. “I am forever grateful for the relationships I have been fortunate enough to build with my teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staff, and athletic staff members. For the rest of my life I will be proud to call myself a Virginia football player.

“With that being said, I am incredibly blessed and excited to put everything I have into my last year of college football, playing for Coach Riley at the University of Southern California. Fight on!”

Haskins saw action in 10 games in 2021, with seven starts and 654 snaps. His 65.7 Pro Football Focus grade ranked fifth among the seven Cavaliers who had starts on the O line this past season.

He allowed 27 QB pressures (three sacks) on 440 pass dropback snaps (6.1 percent), sixth among those seven.

His commitment comes amid reports that new UVA head coach Tony Elliott is apparently retaining the incumbent offensive line coach, Garrett Tujague, whose group ranked 35th in pass blocking and 31st in run blocking in 2021, per PFF.

The retention of Tujague might have been expected to have influenced the decisions of the four O linemen who entered the transfer portal after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down earlier this month – Haskins, second-team All-American center Olusegun Oluwatimi (12 starts, 910 snaps, 79.4 PFF grade), tackle Ryan Swoboda (11 starts, 787 snaps, 70.3 PFF grade) and guard Joe Bissinger (four starts, 389 snaps, 59.7 PFF grade).

And now Haskins is heading to SoCal, and Oluwatimi has been rumored to be on his way to Michigan for a couple of weeks now.

Guard Chris Glaser (12 starts, 864 snaps, 72.3 PFF grade) is done in terms of eligibility, having used his COVID redshirt year in 2021, so with him

Assuming those two are both gone, it will be important for Elliott and Tujague to keep Swoboda, who at right tackle is the blind side protector for left-handed QB1 Brennan Armstrong, and Bissinger, to provide something of a building block for the line for 2022.

Junior tackle Jonathan Leech (two starts, 83 snaps, 62.0 PFF grade) is the only other guy to see any significant action in 2021 for Virginia.

The O line was a position of strength for Virginia in 2021. The way things are trending, it’s going to be a position of rebuilding in 2022.

Story by Chris Graham

