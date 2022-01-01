Virginia Football alum Ronde Barber among Hall of Fame nominees

Is this the year that Virginia alum Ronde Barber finally gets the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Barber, a 1997 UVA graduate, was named a Hall finalist for the second straight year earlier this week.

His 16-year career in Tampa Bay included five Pro Bowl appearances (2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008) and three seasons in which he was a first-team All-Pro (2001, 2004, 2005).

Barber led the NFL in interceptions with 10 in 2001, was in the Top 10 in the league in passes defensed five times (1999, 2001, 2002, 2005), and ranks second all-time in passes defensed (197).

His 14 touchdowns rank him fourth all-time among non-offense players.

He is the only player in NFL history to record at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks; he had 47 picks and 28 sacks.

Barber is the only player in NFL history to make 200 consecutive starts at the cornerback position. His 241 games played and 232 starts are both Tampa Bay franchise records.

His 1,428 career tackles is the second most in Tampa Bay franchise history.

He started 215 consecutive games to end his career and never missed a game due to injury.

The 49-person Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet prior to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles to select up to five new inductees from that field of 15 modern-era stars. The Class of 2022 will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” show on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 10.

Story by Chris Graham

