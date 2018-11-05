Virginia families can get help with winter energy bills

With the heating season approaching, Columbia Gas encourages residents needing financial assistance with utility bills to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The application period is open now and continues through Friday, November 9, 2018.

The Virginia Department of Social Services administers the federally-funded LIHEAP program through the Virginia Energy Assistance program. During this four week period, eligible consumers can make applications at their local Department of Social Services office. The income levels used to determine eligibility are listed below.

2018-2019 Virginia Fuel Assistance Eligibility Criteria



Must be at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

Family Size Monthly Income Annual Income

1 $1,316 $15,782

2 $1,784 $21,398

3 $2,252 $27,014

4 $2,720 $32,360

5 $3,188 $38,246

Families of more than five add $468 monthly or $5,616 per year for each additional family member to determine eligibility. The Fuel Assistance Program in Virginia is based on need.

“We encourage our customers to contact their local social services office and apply for energy assistance now so they can benefit this winter,” said Brent Archer, President of Columbia Gas of Virginia. “Each year more than 3,300 families served by Columbia Gas benefit from energy assistance and we don’t want anyone to miss the enrollment opportunity.”

In addition, customers are encouraged to take advantage of our WarmWise energy efficiency program which offers free energy saving materials, conservation tips and rebates to help manage energy use.

To learn about eligibility requirements, go to www.dss.virginia.gov or call 2-1-1. Customers can also call the Columbia Gas Energy Assistance Hotline at 1-800-272-2714 for assistance support. For more information on bill payment options, energy assistance or other information, learn more online or call Columbia Gas at 1-800-543-8911.

