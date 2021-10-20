Virginia DEQ: More than $10 million available for clean school buses

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality announced Tuesday that more than $10 million in funding opportunities are available through the Clean School Bus Program.

The funding is available to public school districts across the Commonwealth to replace diesel school buses with cleaner alternatives. The goals of the program include accelerating the transition to cleaner vehicles, reducing harmful diesel air pollution and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The announcement complements more than $10 million awarded in August to replace 83 diesel school buses in 19 districts, preventing the release of almost 10,000 tons of greenhouse gases and more than 100 tons of nitrogen oxides and diesel particulate matter.

DEQ will hold two webinars on funding opportunities to provide additional details. The webinars will be held on Oct. 26, and Nov. 4. Applications are due Feb. 1, 2022. Additional information on the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust is available on DEQ’s website.

“Replacing older diesel school buses improves air quality for students as well as the greater community,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “By accelerating the transition away from diesel vehicles, the Clean School Bus Program also helps meet the Commonwealth’s clean energy goals.”

Public school districts that previously received funds are also eligible to apply for additional funds. DEQ will award up to $300,000 per electric bus and charging infrastructure, and $15,000 per propane bus, to replace diesel school buses powered by a 2009 or older engine model year.

The funding is part of Virginia’s $93.6 million allocated in the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which supports initiatives to reduce air pollution, such as the Clean School Bus Program.

DEQ has also distributed awards for innovative projects including electric transit vehicles, electric equipment at the Port of Virginia and development of a statewide charging network for electric vehicles.