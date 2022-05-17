Virginia Basketball: Tour of Italy includes two games against top Serbian team

Virginia gets four games on its summer trip to Italy, including a pair of games against KK Mega Mozzart, a top Serbian professional team.

The Cavaliers will play games in Rome (Aug. 13), Florence (Aug. 15) and Rapallo (Aug. 18-19). UVA will also visit Portofino during the 10-day tour.

“We are very excited to take our team to Italy,” coach Tony Bennett said. “We are adding four freshmen and a graduate transfer to an experienced group which showed improvement last season. The additional practices and quality competition during this tour allows us to improve and prepare for the 2022-23 season. We are looking forward to bonding and growing as a team in a beautiful country.”

This is Virginia’s fifth tour to Europe since 1996. Under Bennett, UVA posted a 5-0 mark in Spain in 2016 and 2-3 record on a trip to The Netherlands, Belgium and France in 2012.

