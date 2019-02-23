Virginia Basketball: Live coverage as #3 ‘Hoos face #18 Louisville
Scott German leads our live coverage from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville as #3 UVA (23-2, 11-2 ACC) faces #18 Louisville (18-9, 9-5 ACC). The game tips at noon.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Louisville game will be televised on Raycom and streamed online on TheACC.com and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Game Notes
- As of Feb. 21, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (54.6 ppg), fewest turnovers (234) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (25.8%), third in turnovers per game (9.4), fourth in scoring margin (17.2), fewest fouls (365), and field goal percentage defense (37.7%), fifth in winning percentage (92%), sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (40%), seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.54), 10th in personal fouls per game (14.6), 29th in rebound margin (5.7), 40th in free throw percentage (74.9) and 43rd in field goal percentage (47.4%).
- As of Feb. 22, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.1), third in 3-point percentage (43.8%), eighth in minutes (34.2) and 11th in scoring (15.4).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (5.1) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9), fourth in 3-point percentage (42.4%) and 15th in minutes
- (32.7).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks fourth in field goal percentage (53%) and 14th in scoring (14.8).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks ninth in blocked shots (1.48) and Braxton Key ranks 19th in rebounding (5.9).