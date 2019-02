Virginia Basketball: ‘Hoos handle Georgia Tech, back in first-place tie in ACC

Second-ranked Virginia took control early and cruised to an 81-51 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday in ACC action.

The win clinches a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament for the ‘Hoos (25-2, 13-2), who are tied atop the conference standings with North Carolina heading into the weekend.

Georgia Tech (12-17, 4-12 ACC) led 11-7 on a three-pointer by Kristian Sjolund at the 14:55 mark, but UVA took control with an 16-2 run over the next 5:08.

The lead was 41-22 at the half, and it never got closer in the final 20 minutes.

Ty Jerome led an efficient UVA offense with 19 points (8-of-13 FG). De’Andre Hunter had 18 points (6-of-10 FG).

Braxton Key had 10 points and six rebounds, and Kihei Clark had a nice outing, scoring eight and dishing out a team-high six assists.

Story by Chris Graham

