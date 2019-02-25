Virginia Baseball: ‘Hoos face William & Mary on Tuesday

In the midst of a 13-game stint at home, Virginia (4-3) will host William & Mary (4-1) on Tuesday (Feb. 26) at Disharoon Park. The matchup will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

GAME COVERAGE: ACC Network Extra is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Links every broadcast and live stats to each baseball game are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get in-game updates on the baseball the baseball official twitter page (@UVABaseball)

Promotions

Tuesday’s game will be the first of a season-long series of $2 Tuesdays in which a designated item at the concession stand will be sold for just $2. Against William & Mary, fans can purchase a hot dog for $2 while supplies last.

Probable Pitching Matchup

William & Mary: RHP Jacob Haney (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 4.1 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)

Virginia: RHP Evan Sperling (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 5 BB, 10 SO)

