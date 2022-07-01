Virginia Athletics finishes 11th in 2021-2022 Directors’ Cup
National championships in women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis propelled Virginia Athletics to its second consecutive 11th-place finish in the final 2021-2022 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup competition.
UVA was one of six ACC programs to finish in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup standings. Other ACC schools in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup standings were North Carolina (sixth, 1,087.25), Notre Dame (eighth, 1021), Florida State (14th, 910), NC State (17th, 870) and Duke, (21st, 849.50).
Virginia placed in the top 25 for the 15th consecutive time and is one of 10 schools to rank in the top 30 of the final Directors’ Cup standings in the 29-year existence of the program.
Points in the Directors’ Cup standings are awarded by a school’s NCAA postseason finish in 19 sports, four of which must be men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball.
“It’s been a remarkable year and it is humbling for me to be able to watch the resiliency, work ethic and grit of our coaches and student-athletes,” athletics director Carla Williams said. “Our entire staff should take great pride in knowing we cannot accomplish anything without their commitment and dedicated work. Two more team titles this year bringing the total to 31 NCAA team championships all-time is absolutely phenomenal. We also celebrated eight individual national championships this year, and are so grateful for the opportunity to represent the University and our fans on the national stage.”
In addition to the pair of NCAA championships, men’s lacrosse and women’s tennis advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals, and rowing (ninth) and men’s swimming and diving (10th) added top-10 finishes. Men’s track and field placed 14th at the NCAA Championships and women’s golf placed 15th. Women’s soccer and field hockey each advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. Eight wrestlers advanced to the NCAA Championships, tying for second-most in program history, and baseball, women’s lacrosse, women’s track and field and men’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country made NCAA tournament appearances.
UVA captured four ACC championships during the year and its 90 conference titles since the spring of 2002 are the most of any ACC school during that time. In 2021-22, UVA claimed ACC championships in women’s swimming and diving (18th championship in program history and 13th title since 2008), men’s tennis (14th championship in program history), men’s lacrosse (19th overall) and rowing (12th consecutive and 21 of 22 overall).
The Cavaliers also claimed ACC regular-season titles in women’s soccer and men’s tennis.
Individually, Kate Douglass won the Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving and was named College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Women’s Swimmer of the Year. Douglass won three individual (50 free, 100 fly, 200 breast) NCAA championships and was part of four NCAA relay championships (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 medley relay, 400 free relay).
Alex Walsh won three individual NCAA championships (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly) and was part of three NCAA championship relays (200 free relay, 400 medley relay, 400 free relay). Gretchen Walsh claimed one individual NCAA championship (100 free) and was part of four NCAA championship relays (200 free relay, 400 medley relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay). Claudio Romero captured the NCAA discus title. Beth Lillie became the first Cavalier to post two top-10 finishes at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. Iñaki Montes de la Torre was named ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, while Emma Navarro was named ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year.
Todd DeSorbo (women’s swimming), Andres Pedroso (men’s tennis), Kevin Sauer (rowing) and Lars Tiffany (men’s lacrosse) earned ACC Coach of the Year honors. DeSorbo was named College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Women’s Coach of the Year. Pedroso was named the ITA National Coach of the Year.
Texas finished first in the NCAA Division I Directors’ Cup standings for the second consecutive year. The Longhorns had 1,449.50 points, while Stanford was second with 1,352.25 points.