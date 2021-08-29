Villar hits 18th: Squirrels win in laugher

David Villar’s 18th home run of the season and six-RBI night helped the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 15-3 win over the Altoona Curve Saturday night at PNG Field.

The Flying Squirrels (52-49) set a new season high with 15 runs in the win over the Curve (52-47).

Villar finished the night 3-for-5 with six RBIs, the most by a Richmond player this season.

In the eighth inning, Villar launched a three-run homer over the seats in left field to extend Richmond’s lead to 13-3. His 18 home runs are tied for the most in a season in franchise history with Jarrett Parker (2013) and Mario Lisson (2014).

The Flying Squirrels struck with four runs off three hits in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Villar punched a two-RBI double to left field to put Richmond ahead, 2-0. Vince Fernandez followed with an RBI double and Will Wilson capped the scoring with an RBI single to right field.

Mason Martin put the Curve on the board in the first with an RBI single to make it 4-1.

After Travis MacGregor (Loss, 3-8) allowed back-to-back walks with one out in the second inning, Frankie Tostado roped a two-RBI double to right field that pushed Richmond’s lead to 6-1.

With the bases loaded and one out, Aaron Blair delivered a wild pitch that scored Cal Mitchell from third base and cut the deficit to 6-2. Blair induced two consecutive flyouts to escape the inning.

In the fourth inning, Mitchell Tolman lifted a sacrifice fly that brought home Luis Alexander Basabe from third base that built the Richmond lead to 7-2.

After Villar and Fernandez reached to lead off the eighth, Wilson crushed a three-run homer to extend the lead to 10-2. It was Wilson’s fifth home run of the season and his second over the past seven games.

Tostado and Villar drew bases-loaded walks in the ninth inning against Oddy Nunez that gave the Flying Squirrels a 15-2 lead.

Blair finished the night with 2.0 innings pitched, allowing two runs off one hit and four walks in his start. Ronnie Williams (Win, 6-4) tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

MacGregor allowed six runs off four hits and four walks in his start for Altoona.

The series concludes Sunday night at PNG Field. Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (2-7, 4.73) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-handed pitcher Jeff Passantino (1-6, 4.98) for Altoona.

