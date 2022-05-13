VHSL awards $28,500 in scholarships to athletics, academics student leaders
The VHSL will award $28,500 to 19 outstanding students who have excelled in athletics and academic activities during the 2021-2022 academic year.
The annual VHSL Achievement Award is the highest honor given by the VHSL to students who have excelled in the classroom, communities, and athletic and academic activities. Each recipient receives a $1,500 scholarship awarded directly to their higher learning institution.
The VHSL has been awarding Achievement Award scholarships since 1992.
“We congratulate all these outstanding students for the hard work and perseverance it took to earn this award,” said Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun, Ed.D, VHSL executive director. “We believe that the real-life lessons they all have received from participating in VHSL activities and athletics offer insights into leadership, overcoming adversity, and mutual respect that cannot be learned anywhere else. Without a doubt, they are better prepared for their futures ahead, and we wish them all the best.”
VHSL 2021-2022 awards
- Class 1 Female Athlete – Keegan deBernard, Altavista
- Class 1 Male Athlete – Jaymen Buchanan, J.I. Burton
- Class 1 Academic Activity – Shamiyeh Noel, J.I. Burton
- Class 2 Female Athlete – Carly Wilkes, Glenvar
- Class 2 Male Athlete – Patrick Clevenger, James River (Buchanan)
- Class 2 Academic Activity – Charlie Klingensmith, Stuarts Draft
- Class 3 Female Athlete – Mara Woolford, William Monroe
- Class 3 Male Athlete – Sam Boyer, Lafayette
- Class 3 Academic Activity – Rachel Baffoe-Bonnie, Cave Spring
- Class 4 Female Athlete – Mallory Greene, Western Albemarle
- Class 4 Male Athlete – Henry Atkinson, Hanover
- Class 4 Academic Activity – Sydney Fritz, Blacksburg
- Class 5 Female Athlete – Reiley Fitzpatrick, Independence
- Class 5 Male Athlete – Griffin Butt, Frank W. Cox
- Class 5 Academic Activity – Siyona Singh, Douglas S. Freeman
- Class 6 Female Athlete – Makena Jordan, Fairfax
- Class 6 Male Athlete – Kellen Meymarian, Chantilly
- Class 6 Academic Activity – Megan Richards, Thomas Dale
- Courageous Achievement Award – Chayce Wayman, Nandua