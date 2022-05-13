VHSL awards $28,500 in scholarships to athletics, academics student leaders

Published Friday, May. 13, 2022, 6:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The VHSL will award $28,500 to 19 outstanding students who have excelled in athletics and academic activities during the 2021-2022 academic year.

The annual VHSL Achievement Award is the highest honor given by the VHSL to students who have excelled in the classroom, communities, and athletic and academic activities. Each recipient receives a $1,500 scholarship awarded directly to their higher learning institution.

The VHSL has been awarding Achievement Award scholarships since 1992.

“We congratulate all these outstanding students for the hard work and perseverance it took to earn this award,” said Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun, Ed.D, VHSL executive director. “We believe that the real-life lessons they all have received from participating in VHSL activities and athletics offer insights into leadership, overcoming adversity, and mutual respect that cannot be learned anywhere else. Without a doubt, they are better prepared for their futures ahead, and we wish them all the best.”

VHSL 2021-2022 awards

Class 1 Female Athlete – Keegan deBernard, Altavista

Keegan deBernard, Altavista Class 1 Male Athlete – Jaymen Buchanan, J.I. Burton

Jaymen Buchanan, J.I. Burton Class 1 Academic Activity – Shamiyeh Noel, J.I. Burton

Shamiyeh Noel, J.I. Burton Class 2 Female Athlete – Carly Wilkes, Glenvar

Carly Wilkes, Glenvar Class 2 Male Athlete – Patrick Clevenger, James River (Buchanan)

Patrick Clevenger, James River (Buchanan) Class 2 Academic Activity – Charlie Klingensmith, Stuarts Draft

Charlie Klingensmith, Stuarts Draft Class 3 Female Athlete – Mara Woolford, William Monroe

Mara Woolford, William Monroe Class 3 Male Athlete – Sam Boyer, Lafayette

Sam Boyer, Lafayette Class 3 Academic Activity – Rachel Baffoe-Bonnie, Cave Spring

Rachel Baffoe-Bonnie, Cave Spring Class 4 Female Athlete – Mallory Greene, Western Albemarle

Mallory Greene, Western Albemarle Class 4 Male Athlete – Henry Atkinson, Hanover

Henry Atkinson, Hanover Class 4 Academic Activity – Sydney Fritz, Blacksburg

Sydney Fritz, Blacksburg Class 5 Female Athlete – Reiley Fitzpatrick, Independence

Reiley Fitzpatrick, Independence Class 5 Male Athlete – Griffin Butt, Frank W. Cox

Griffin Butt, Frank W. Cox Class 5 Academic Activity – Siyona Singh, Douglas S. Freeman

Siyona Singh, Douglas S. Freeman Class 6 Female Athlete – Makena Jordan, Fairfax

Makena Jordan, Fairfax Class 6 Male Athlete – Kellen Meymarian, Chantilly

Kellen Meymarian, Chantilly Class 6 Academic Activity – Megan Richards, Thomas Dale

Megan Richards, Thomas Dale Courageous Achievement Award – Chayce Wayman, Nandua

Like this: Like Loading...