Veterans Parade: 100th anniversary of Armistice Day in Harrisonburg

Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, 10:02 am

Join the City of Harrisonburg in honoring our nation’s heroes at the annual Veterans Parade on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The parade begins at 2:00pm at the Rockingham County Administration Building, 20 East Gay Street, and travels south on Main Street to City Hall, 409 South Main Street.

Official street closures for the parade will be as follows:

12:00pm – 3:30pm

  • Both lanes of Main Street will be closed from MLK Way to Gay Street
  • Court Square will be closed
  • Gay Street will be closed from Mason Street to Noll Drive
  • The Rockingham County Administration parking lot will be closed for parade float staging
  • The parking lot in front of City hall will be closed

Reopening Streets

  • All roads will reopen tentatively by 3:30pm, depending on crowd levels at the discretion of HPD and Public Works

Parking

  • Water Street and Elizabeth Street parking decks will remain open and accessible.  The Municipal Parking Lot next to Turner Pavilion will remain open and accessible.
  • Free parking is located throughout downtown and labeled with blue & gold signs. Please check road closures that will prohibit street and lot parking at those locations.

In observance of this important day in history, one hundred American flags will be planted on Court Square lawn to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day— the day the treaty was signed to end World War I; a day to celebrate world peace. First Presbyterian Church will ring their bells 11 times at 11am to commemorate the centennial of the armistice signing—on “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month”—and to honor the more than 4 million American veterans of World War I.

For more information about the Veterans Parade, please call (540) 432-8909, or visit https://downtownharrisonburg.org/events/veterans-parade/

