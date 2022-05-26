VDOT crews open Route 610 in Fauquier County in time for Memorial Day holiday
The Virginia Department of Transportation Warrenton bridge crew in Fauquier County announced Thursday that it has replaced the superstructure on Route 610 a full week ahead of schedule.
The project to replace the superstructure started May 2, shutting down a section of Route 610 a little less than a mile south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Workers estimated a completion date of June 3.
However, shortly before lunchtime today, workers removed the message boards, and detour signs, and re-opened the road to through traffic, beating the original estimate, just in time for Memorial Day traffic.