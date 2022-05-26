VDOT crews open Route 610 in Fauquier County in time for Memorial Day holiday

Published Thursday, May. 26, 2022, 11:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Transportation Warrenton bridge crew in Fauquier County announced Thursday that it has replaced the superstructure on Route 610 a full week ahead of schedule.

The project to replace the superstructure started May 2, shutting down a section of Route 610 a little less than a mile south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Workers estimated a completion date of June 3.

However, shortly before lunchtime today, workers removed the message boards, and detour signs, and re-opened the road to through traffic, beating the original estimate, just in time for Memorial Day traffic.

Like this: Like Loading...