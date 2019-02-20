VDOT crews continue cleanup from wintry mix

Roads across Central Virginia have greatly improved since early Wednesday morning, but conditions could deteriorate again as periods of freezing rain and sleet are possible before the storm transitions to all rain by early Thursday morning.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews remain engaged in winter weather operations. Most main roads, including Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and I-66 in Fauquier County, are wet with isolated patches of snow or ice on the road surface. Crews are working to treat secondary roads and neighborhood streets.

Temperatures are forecast to rise overnight Wednesday which will limit the risk of refreeze. Snowplow operators will remain on duty overnight to continue treating secondary roads and any slick spots.

Rain is expected over the next several days and will likely create ponding on the road surface.

Motorists should use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions before leaving, drive for the conditions by reducing speed and turn on headlights for visibility.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

